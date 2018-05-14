I Am Not Seeking Power To Revenge - Fayemi

Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag bearer in Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has said he is not seeking power to revenge against any individual or group. Fayemi who is also the Minister of Mines s and Steel Development, was over the weekend declared winner of the APC primaries.





And speaking on the sideline of the victory, he said, “Let me say this to Ekiti people who will wake up in the morning to hear the news of the result of my being the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the July 14 election, I want you, Ekiti people, to be rest assured that I am not on any vengeance mission.





“In accepting this onerous responsibility, I have a profound sense of unfinished business in making poverty history in this land. “In the course of my previous service in this state, there are certainly acts of omission and commission in our quest to rapidly develop our state.





“This is an opportunity to apologize to those who might have been offended by our policies and programmes. Together, we will take our state to greater heights.” He added that, “the battle has only just begun – the contest to reclaim our land and restore our values. The fight to ensure our great party comes out victorious in the July 14, 2018 general election.





“Without a doubt, Ekiti is in critical need of rescue. It is imperative that we urgently commence the task of purging ourselves of the bad reputation we have earned in recent years and restore good governance to the state. “In my valedictory address in 2014, I said that future administrations would be judged by the standards we set during our time in office.





“It should be clear to any observer that over the past four years, Ekiti has retreated from the progressive values that we espoused in office and our grand ideals of human development. “We have seen the entrenchment of the disdain for elders, traditional institutions, and all forms of constituted authorities. “Instead of continuing the quest for freedom from ignorance, disease and want, what we have seen is a paradigm that deepens captivity to these ills.”

Share This