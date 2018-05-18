I Am Not Interested In Becoming Governor In Lagos State - Femi Otedola

Published:

Oil mogul Femi Otedola has denied reports that he is seeking to contest for the position of Lagos State Governor, come 2019 general election.





Reports had emerged that the Chairman of Forte Oil plans to join the political sphere following his posting of a video of himself on a popular Molue bus in Lagos.





“My attention has been drawn to a news piece where false information from a parody account was posted,” Otedola tweeted on Friday morning.





“I am a man of the people and I will always be on the side of the masses but I am stating clearly via this medium that I am not running for office.”





He insisted that the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration was doing a good job. “The Governor of Lagos State is doing a commendable job and Lagosians should be proud of him,” he said.





Share This