Hunkuyi Speaks On Kaduna APC Congress, El-rufai’s Comment

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC-Kaduna North) on Monday said there was no need replying Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s attack against him and his two other colleagues over their roles in the Senate’s rejection of a World Bank loan to the state.





The Kaduna state governor had accused the three senators from the state of scuttling a $350m World Bank loan request to the state.





However, Hunkuyi, while addressing newsmen on the outcome of Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ward/local congresses in the state, said that democracy was raped in the state during the congress on Saturday, noting that the exercise was “not transparent enough.”





The senator added that if the governor insulted him 100 times over, he would not reply him. “I don’t respond to insults. I think Hunkuyi, for one, is relieved that our kith and kin have responded. He who God fights for does not to fight.





“We join all APC members and supporters in mourning the death of democracy and its burial in Kaduna State, where its resurrection may be an impossible task,” he said.

