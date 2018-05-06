How I Won 2015 Presidential Election - President Buhari

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up on the power that made him President of Nigeria after three failed attempt. Buhari said after failing in 2003, 2007 and 2011, he decided to put his faith in God, who ultimately decides who wins elections, and“in 2015, I got here".





He stated this at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School, Katsina State, on Saturday. The President called for patience, maturity and orderliness as the 2019 elections’ calendar begins to unfold. He urged political parties, candidates and the electorate to put the country first and always remember that “victory ultimately belongs to God”.





"After going to the court so many times to challenge results of elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011, and going up to the Supreme Court, I concluded that ultimately it is God who determines who will win elections, and in 2015 I got here". he said.





Also speaking, the Katsina state governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, said the process of electing the leaders of the party at the ward level was hitch-free, orderly and based on the constitution of the APC.“What we have here are our leaders that were chosen based on consensus and we are happy that it reflects the will of the people and the APC constitution. We followed the process to also ensure that there is affirmation," he said.





The Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Ward Congress, who is also the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, urged the party leaders to remain loyal and live up to expectations.

Share This