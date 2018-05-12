How I Paid Evans £223,000 As Ransom For The Release Of My Boss - Witness

Published:





A witness has told Lagos High Court he paid suspected kidnapper Evans £223,000 for the ransom of his boss, Donatus Duru. Evans and four others are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping before Hakeem Oshodi, a judge of the Ikeja Division of the Court.





The testimony of the third prosecution witness, Uchenna Okeagwu, was heard on Friday. Okeagwu explained to the court that he was instructed by the kidnappers to drop the money inside a vehicle parked inside a compound somewhere around Mile 2.





"I am a manager at Maydon pharmaceutical company and have been working with them for over seven years. After we heard of the kidnap of Duru, we waited to hear from the kidnappers so we will know what to do to rescue him,” he said.





"As the manager of the Idumota branch, we worked towards raising money for the kidnappers when they asked for ransom. After about two months, I was called by Anselm Duru, Donatus’ brother to come and deliver the money to the kidnappers that they have raised £223,000.





"After counting the money, we put it in a polythene bag and wrapped it very well with sellotape and I went with the money. Anselm gave me his telephone that they would use it to direct me to where I would take the ransom to.





"I started receiving calls with the phone from the kidnappers saying I should make no mistakes that if I do, I would be shot. I was asked if I know the way towards Mile 2 and I said yes, I went with the money inside the vehicle, putting the money under the passengers’ seat in the front and I moved out of the compound towards Mile 2,” he explained.





During cross-examination, defence counsel for the first, second, third and fourth defendants, Olukoya Ogungbeje, asked if he saw anybody when he dropped the ransom or gave it to anybody directly, the witness said no. The judge adjourned the matter till June 22, 2018.

