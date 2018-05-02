Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria Joins In Celebrating World Bloggers' Day

Published:

May 2 is World Bloggers Day.WBD a day set aside to recognize the different roles of bloggers in the era of online media revolution.All Bloggers in the world are marking this day .The job of the blogger is one of the most "addictive" because you're "at work" always, wherever you are, and it is hard work to collect interesting information, to find something truly worthy to show to readers.Blogging is a form of social networking service where Bloggers do not only produce content to post on their blogs, but also build social relations with their readers and other bloggers.Blogging started with the first blog Links.net, created by Justin Hall, while he was a student at Swarthmore College in 1994. At that time it was not called a Blog, he referred to it as his personal homepage.In 1997 Jorn Barger coined the word “weblog”.The term was created to reflect the process of “logging the web” as he browsed.1998 marks the first known instance of a blog on a traditional news site, when Jonathan Dube blogged Hurricane Bonnie for The Charlotte Observer.“Weblog” was shortened to “blog” in 1999 by programmer Peter Merholz. It’s not until five years later that Merriam-Webster declares the word their word of the year.The art of blogging started in Nigeria in 2006.Among the first blog sites are those by Linda Ikeji, BellaNaija, NotJustOk, NairaLand among others.Today, there are over a thousand Nigerian Blogs on the web each with various specialisation.*The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN,) is a body of bloggers set up in 2016 to primarily regulate the activities of blogging in the country**As a professional blogging group, it was founded by like minds men and women who have passion for responsible blogging and have been navigating the terrain with professional finesse.**The GPBN was equally set up to create a standard for the practice of blogging and to engage major stakeholders towards ensuring accountability in governance and in an atmosphere of responsible online journalism practice.**The Guild was also set up to see to the fact that the practice of blogging is not abused or used as an avenue to blackmail or settle scores among individuals by encouraging specialised trainings and ensuring re-training of members in up to date international beat practices as guided by the Cyber Crimes Act 2015**To mark the 2018 WBD, the Guild enjoins all Bloggers in its fold to continue to practice responsible reportage of social issues dispassionately and objectively, informing the general public about developments relevant to everyday existence**The GPBN also enjoin it's members to continue to be the standard bearers of professionalism in journalism and in the service of Nigerian people and our motherland**Steps to Blogging*There are five steps to starting a Blog.Choose a blogging platform, domain name, and hosting option. Design your blog using a simple theme.Modify your blog to get your desired look and feel.Select the best plugins for your blog.Write compelling contents that add value to readers.Bloggers have really gone a long way since it started.Happy World Bloggers Day from GPBN .