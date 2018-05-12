Graphic Picture Of The Girl That Was Killed By A Stray Bullet During The Oyo State LG Poll Today

Published:

A teenager identified as Kofo, was, today, killed by a stray bullet when some hoodlums clashed with personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Idi Oro area of Ibadan during Saturday’s local government election in Oyo State. .





The girl was said to have gone to a pharmaceutical shop to buy some drugs when she met her untimely death. Some hoodlums were fomenting trouble in the area when personnel of the NSCDC in the state were called in to quell the violence. .





Eyewitnesses alleged that the girl was killed by a stray bullet belonging to the NSCDC, in the ensuing clash.

