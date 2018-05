Published:

An aide of Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has been killed by gunmen suspected to be assassins.





It was gathered that the deceased, Ebikimi Okoringa, was shot dead at his hometown in Kolokuma/Opokuma area of the oil-rich state.





Reports have it that Okoringa, who recently assumed a role as a Special Adviser to Dickson, was killed at about 10pm on Monday.





Meanwhile, the police in Bayelsa have yet to comment on the incident.





