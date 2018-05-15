Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Wife’s Lawyer And Family At His Abuja Residence

Published:

Former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and his wife, former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan yesterday night hosted Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, his wife,Lady (Barr) Josephine Ozekhome and some of their children to dinner in the family’s home at Maitama, Abuja.Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, was validly appointed to represent four companies that pleaded guilty to laundering $15.5million allegedly belonging to former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.The companies are Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Ltd, Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Ltd and Avalon Global Property Development Ltd.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arraigned the firms alongside a former Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to President Jonathan, Waripamo Dudafa, a lawyer Amajuoyi Briggs, who is the companies secretary and a banker, Adedamola Bolodeoku.