God Will Judge Past Leaders - Buhari, Says Jonathan Completed Very Few Projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that God would judge past leaders who misgoverned the country Buhari restated his position that the Peoples Democratic Party, in its 16 years in power, left debts for the country despite making huge income from oil. He said there were no good roads or power supply to justify billions of dollars spent, adding that only God would judge the past leaders.





“Recently, I had to come out and state that from 1999 to 2014, anyone who carries out a study here in America or Europe or India will know that we were producing 2.2 million barrels of crude oil daily at a price of at least $100 per barrel. “In those 16 years of the PDP rule, Nigeria was getting 2.1 million x $100 every day, every week, but when we came on board; the price fell to between $37 and $38 and hanged around $40 and $50.





“I went to the CBN – the governor of CBN is here and asked him how far and he said nothing was left apart from debts. “I said but this is what the country made? And he said yes, he knew, and I asked him where is the money? All is gone. “Nigerians know that there were no roads or rail lines, there was no power, despite the billions of dollars spent. Only God will judge this thing,” the President declared.





Buhari insisted that conflicts between farmers and herdsmen did not start now, adding that it was wrong to describe it as clashes between Fulani and other people. As part of efforts to restore security in parts of the country, Buhari said he had approved the recruitment of additional 6,000 policemen for the country.





He said his directive was that the personnel should be recruited across the 774 local government areas in the country instead of “going to motor parks and markets to just pick people anyhow.” Buhari also kicked against the establishment of state police as being canvassed by some people including state governors.













Source: Punch

