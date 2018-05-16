Glo Unveils GO Russia Promo

Published:













National Telecommunications Company, Globacom has launched a new promo packaged exclusively for the enjoyment of millions of its subscribers across the country.





Titled “GO Russia”, the promo will offer 22 lucky winners that will be selected through raffle draws, the opportunity of travelling to Russia.





The promo which will run between 16 May and 8 July, 2018 is open to all the new and existing Prepaid/Postpaid customers on the Glo network nationwide.





Globacom, in a statement issued in Lagos said “ GO Russia promo is another golden opportunity to appreciate and reward our amazing subscribers who have stood solidly behind the brand over the years. Their patronage and support have been overwhelming and we have lined up the promo to appreciate them.”

The company which added that 22 lucky winners will enjoy all expenses paid trip to Russia also enjoined Nigerians to make utmost use of the opportunity provided by the promo to be part of the trip.

Under the promo, a subscriber who uses N3, 000 on Voice calls or a minimum of N5, 000 on Voice and Data will qualify for a draw. However, incremental usage of N500 over N3000 for Voice or N5, 000 for Voice and Data attracts an extra entry to the draw. The more the airtime used by subscribers, the higher the chances of winning.





Winners will be contacted by Glo customer care.





Interested customers can participate in the promo by sending GO to 240 on the Glo network.





Share This