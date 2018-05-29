FRSC Denies Crash Of Recruitment Portal

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), has stated that the dedicated website for its recruitment exercise is functioning following rumours that it crashed after its opening. The agency had released requirements for application.





Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Tuesday, explained that the website has not crashed. He noted that a few complaints from people that could not get through either as a result of congestion or network hitches does not mean that the site is down.





“We even learnt that contrary to instructions, some applicants are using hand held phones instead of computer,” Kazeem said. He continued, “Thousands of applicants are getting through second per second which we are monitoring at our situation room created mainly for recruitment purposes.





“Contrary to the speculations, we are pleased to inform you that the site has been stable with thousand applicants already acknowledged on the database. “Furthermore, there is need to state categorically that there is a dedicated site for the recruitment (www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng) which is totally different from the frsc official website (frsc.gov.ng) which so many applicants are using.





“For the avoidance of doubts, we have received more than 10,000 successful applications from applicants within one day and half window, specifically about 6000 today from our back end. “Applicants should please endeavour to call our toll free number 122 , 08077690361, 08077690362 or send an email to recruitment@frsc.gov.ng whenever they encounter any hitch.”





