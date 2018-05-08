Friends Mourn Lagos Lawyer Butchered By His Wife

Published:

Friends and former school mates of Sym Otike Odibi, who was killed by his wife have taken to Facebook to mourn him.





Recall that Otike Odibi, a lawyer was stabbed to death by his wife, Udeme Odibi at Diamond Estate , Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State last Thursday. See previous report here





The suspect, also a lawyer, cut off the private parts of the deceased and stabbed herself.





It was gathered that 47 -year-old Udeme had threatened to stab her husband on Wednesday over a disagreement that ensued between them.





The 50 -year -old was said to have informed a neighbour and his relatives about the threat on the telephone before he went to bed.





The woman allegedly made good her threat in the early hours of of that fateful day, ripping out the entrails of the victim with a knife.









Share This