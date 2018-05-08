Four Young Cadet Police Officers Burnt To Death

Published:





An auto crash has killed Four cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Police Academy Wudil, Kano on Sunday. This is as two other passengers died from the accident that took place along the dilapidated Kano-Zaria expressway.





According to reports, the cadets, including a female cadet ASP Aisha Bello, were said to be on their way home after a semester break when the Golf model car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with a J5 model bus.





Ms Bello was an Ameera (leader) of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN, in the academy. An eyewitness revealed that the vehicles were engulfed in flame after the collision which led to the death of seven people including the five cadets.





The cadets were identified as Cadet ASP Aisha Bello (Sociology); Cadet ASP Abdulrahman Dari (Physics); Cadet ASP AM Bello (Physics); Cadet ASP Yusuf Shehu (Sociology); Cadet ASP Rufai Dikko (Computer Science) and; Cadet ASP El-Yaqub.

