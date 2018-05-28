Four Burnt, 40 Injured As Petroleum Tanker Explodes In Benue State

Published:

No fewer than four persons were on Sunday burnt beyond recognition and 40 others sustained various degrees of injuries when a petroleum tanker exploded in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue. The victims were said to be scooping fuel from a fallen petroleum tanker, which suddenly exploded.





It was learnt that the incident happened at Gbatse settlement in the council area when a tanker carrying Premium Motor Spirit fell and later exploded. Several houses located near the scene of the explosion, as well as motorcycles, were consumed in the inferno.





Source said that some residents rushed to scoop fuel after the tanker had fallen, but the tanker reportedly exploded. The infeno which started at about 10:00 am was said to have lasted several hours, which made rescue difficult. The cause of the inferno could not be ascertained, as locals gave different versions.





Some claimed that there were gunshots by some security persons to scare away those who were scooping fuel, and that the gunshots ignited explosion. Another account claimed that struggle by those scooping fuel caused the explosion when the metal buckets they were using scratched another.





“The incident happened around 10. As the tanker fell, many people rushed to the scene and we’re scooping fuel that was gushing out. “The next thing we had was a loud explosion. The explosion caught many people unprepared, and by the time we tried to rescue the victims, four persons were burnt completely. We could not recognise them. More than 40 persons were injured.”





Some of the victims with severe burns were taken to Benue State University Teaching Hospital for treatment on the directive of Governor Samuel Ortom.





Reporters who visited the hospital on Monday, not less than 20 victims were seen being attended to by a team of medical doctors. The Chief Medical Director of the hospital was also noticed taking the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Cecilia Ojobo, round the Accident and Emergency ward for briefing.





The Chief Medical Director, Dr. Terlumun Swenden, said that the hospital was doing its best to save victims despite the ongoing strike by members of JOHESU. “The governor directed that victims with severe burns be brought to the hospital here, and they brought here on Monday. “As you can see, doctors are attending to them, but it is a serious case,” the medical director said.





Source: Punch

Share This