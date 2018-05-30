Cleansing Rites Begin In As Five Men Get Arrested For Raping And Videtaping Teenage Girls In Ondo

Published:

The alleged torture and rape of two teenagers by five men in Ondo town, Ondo State has been generating reactions from some indigenes of the town as some traditionalists have sealed up the houses of the suspects.



The suspects – Bode Akinsiku, Olabanji Femi, Abiodun Ayodele, Fadairo Wahab, and Adedayo Adebayo – are currently in custody, having been remanded by the a Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged torture and rape of the two teenage girls on Kogbona Street in the town.



The suspects were also accused of videotaping the scene where they stripped the victims naked while torturing them. They also allegedly sent the video clips on social media.



It was gathered that some traditional worshippers on Monday took to the streets of the town to carry out traditional rites on the alleged rape of the underage girls, the act which was considered a taboo in the town.



A source said the traditional worshippers converged on a spot in the town where they offered prayers before moving to the houses of the alleged rapists.



The source said, “The traditionalists later sent the residents of the houses (of the suspects) out and tied palm fronds around the houses after some incantations.



“ They also locked the doors and windows of the houses after which they used some wooden materials to demarcate the houses and chanting incantations while performing the rites.”



The source further stated that the traditionalists decided to embark on the spiritual rites to pray against spate of rape cases and other social vices in the town.



A traditional chief in the town, who spoke on condition of anonymity, commended the traditional rites, saying such act would not repeat itself in the ancient town.



He said, “The act is a taboo, not only in Ondo town, but in the Yorubaland; we have been hearing several rumour concerning the matter, we don’t want a repeat of such an ungodly act.”

