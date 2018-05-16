FG Awards Multi Billion Naira Oil Contracts To Tinubu's Firm,Others

Published:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has handed crude term lifting contracts for a two-year period to an unprecedented number of 50 companies.Half of the beneficiaries are Nigerian companies, with suggestions that the administration is having an eye on the 2019 general election.Previous attempts to get the full list of the lucky companies met with a brick wall at the corporation.Included in the jealously guided list of beneficiaries are Wale Tinubu’s Oando, Sayyu Dantata’s MRS, Tonye Cole’s Sahara Energy, Obateru Akinruntan’s, Obat Petroleum owned and Ladi Bada’s ShorelineThe NNPC had in January conducted an open tender exercise for the 254 bids it received for the lifting of over one million barrels per day (bpd) of Nigeria’s crude, but refused to make public the list of beneficiaries — three months after it was billed to be announced.Reuters has, however, revealed that the list was delayed by the federal government as it pondered over how it would use the juicy contracts to bolster its electoral fortunes in the 2019 elections.To back up the assertion, the period of the crude lifting contract will now cover two years as against the usual one year period, thus ensuring the contracts extend beyond the 2019 elections.“The government may have delayed an announcement this time by several months as it sought to line up more local firms for awards, so it could drum up support for next year’s election,” Reuters reported quoting sources.NNPC spokesman Ndu Ughamadu, declined comments when contacted by TheCable Petrobarometer to confirm release of the list.Several officials of the corporation also refused to comment on the matter.This year’s overall total of 50 foreign and local firms was more than the 39 listed in 2017.The list last year also included three bilateral government deals.THE WINNERSInternational trading firms and refinersAugusta Switzerland basedBB Energy LebanonCepsa SpainGlencore Switzerland basedHPCL Indian refinerLitasco Trading arm ofRussia’s LukoilMocoh SwitzerlandPetraco SwitzerlandPetrobras BrazilSacoil South AfricaSEER South Africa’s SacOilEnergy EquityResources LtdSocar Trading arm ofAzerbaijan’s SocarTotal FranceTrafigura SwitzerlandVitol BritainCalson Vitol/NNPC jointventureSonara Cameroon refining coZR EnergyNigerian companiesAA RanoAipecAMGArkleenBarbedosBono EnergyCasivaCretusEmadebEternaGladius CommoditiesHinstockLeightonLeveneMasters EnergyMatrixMRSNorth WestOandoSahara GroupOcean Bed (Saharatrading subsidiary)PropetrolPrudentSetanaSetracoShorelineUltimate GasVoyageWest African gasZitts and LordsObat Oil & GasDuke Oil (NNPCsubsidiary)Deals with governmentsChinaIndiaSouth AfricaTurkeyIvory CoastGhanaLiberiaNigerSierra LeoneSenegalTogoMalawi-The Cable