Female Lawyer Who Cut Husband’s Genitals Into Pieces Before Stabbing Him To Death Set To Be Arraigned

The female Lawyer, Udeme Odibi, 47, who severed her husband’s genital and stabbed him to death has on Monday been arraigned at the Lagos State High Court for murder. CKN News reported that she allegedly murdered her 50-year-old husband, Otike Odibi at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo area of Lekki.





The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem at a news conference on Monday, stated that the government had taken keen interest on the increase of domestic violence and murder in marriages. He said the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP, issued a legal advice on the matter, adding that the offence was contrary to section 165 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 punishable with five years imprisonment.





Kazeem said, “Section 165 (b) particularly creates an offence of felony for cutting up or mutilating a human corpse just as we have in the deceased person. Facts available in file reveal that the suspect, subsequent to her stabbing her husband, mutilated his corpse by cutting his genitals, The suspect is therefore to stand trial before the High Court of Lagos for the murder of her husband and mutilation of his corpse.





“The trial of Udeme Odibi will commence as soon as the case is assigned to a court by the Chief Judge. This office will ensure expeditious trial of this matter. The Attorney General expressed anger at the rate of domestic violence leading to death as he advised against it.





“The good citizens of Lagos are enjoined to fulfill their role as compulsory reporters by ensuring that any case of domestic violence is immediately reported to the police, Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, or any other relevant authority to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” he said.





In a news briefing, he told newsmen that a research on domestic violence and mortality among intimate partners started on May 15. “We hope that the data received from the research will help us understand the pattern of incidents of domestic violence, the link between domestic violence and fatalities and how domestic violence can be curbed,” he explained. He also warned partners to desist from domestic violence or face the wrath of the law.

