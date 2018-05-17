Federal Government Wants Court To Revoke Melaye’s Bail

Published:

The Federal Government on Wednesday asked a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama to revoke the bail it granted to Senator Dino Melaye over an allegation of false alarm.





Melaye (APC-Kogi West) was arraigned before the court in March for allegedly giving wrong information to the police about an assassination attempt on his life on in April 2017.





He was said to have falsely implicated one Edward David, the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.





At the proceedings on Wednesday, the federal government said it was applying that the bail granted the lawmaker be revoked because he was absent in court for the commencement of hearing on the two criminal charges preferred against him by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.





The prosecution lawyer, Labaran Shuaibu, prayed the court to, in the alternative, summon the person who stood surety for Senator Melaye to appear and show cause why he should not be committed to prison for the absence of the defendant.





Shuaibu noted that while the lawmaker may have perfected the conditions for his bail, he ought to be present in court, as the government has four witnesses to testify against him.





In count one of the counts, Melaye was accused of making a false statement of facts in a phone conversation with Mohammed Abubakar, a son of the late former governor of Kogi State, Abubakar Audu, with the intention of tarnishing David’s reputation.





The government, on its part, noted that the offence was punishable under sections 140 and 393 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

