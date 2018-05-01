Federal Government Of Nigeria Planning To Incriminate Us – IPOB

Published:

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra has alleged that the Federal Government is planning to incriminate it over the bomb blast in the compound of the leader of the Ohaneze Ndigbo John Nwodo.





Recall that a bomb exploded last week at the home of the Ohaneze leader but IPOB in a statement on Monday noted that plan was deflect attention from the disgrace that awaited President Muhammadu Buhari as he visits US.





According to a statement by IPOB, “The organizers of this terror campaign intend to divert attention from the massive embarrassment and public humiliation that awaits ‘Buhari’ in Washington DC courtesy of IPOB in the USA.





“They may have wrongly calculated that embarking on mass murder and destruction is the only way to convince the US authorities that IPOB is a terrorist organisation deserving of proscription and extra judicial executions.”





In addition, the body noted that, “Whatever the motives of these terrorists, they have failed woefully. Our modus operandi remains the same; a sustained campaign of civil disobedience, targeted global campaigns, protests, boycotts and rallies.”

