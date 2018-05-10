Federal Government Bars Federal Universities From Charging Tuition Fees

Published:





The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday directed all federal university not to charge tuition fees, as it is against the law. This was made known by the Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwuka, after the cabinet meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.





The minister disclosed that the council discussed the school fees being charged by various universities.bHe said the National Universities Commission (NUC) had been directed to clarify and update the council on the matter.





Anwuka said:“We understand some universities now charge fees per course unit and we are going to make sure that we investigate that properly and make it stop.“Students can pay other auxiliary fees, but not in excess. Various university councils and management should be able to fix what fees students should pay that is affordable and acceptable to the students. That is the position.





"The federal government does not determine fees for private and state universities. It only takes responsibility for fees paid in the federal universities.”

