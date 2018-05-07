Fayemi Threatens To Drags APC To Court Over Suspended Primaries

Published:





The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has threatened to sue the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the results of the inconclusive Ekiti governorship primary is out rightly annulled by party leadership. The campaign organisation is that of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi.





The primary held at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium in Ado Ekiti on Saturday was disrupted midway by suspected thugs owing to alleged fraudulent practices that dogged the exercise. Some agents working for other aspirants had accused former Governor Fayemi of colliding with some security agencies and members of the Governor Tanko Al-Makura-led APC primary Committee to influence the result in favour of the Minister.





Speaking to newsmen, Fayemi’s agent in the primary, Samuel Abejide, said five local governments had voted before the uprising that led to abrupt suspension of the exercise, saying the results were valid in the face of the Law and Electoral Acts. He said the elections in Ekiti East, Moba, Ilejemeje, Ado and Ijero local governments had been concluded when the poll was disrupted.





Other delegates, who expressed their intentions to sue the party at the press conference included: Dada Sunday Ebenezer, Emmanuel Adekunle and Jimoh Azees. They said the party owed it a duty to protect the rights of the party members, saying their voting right should not be an exemption in this case. Abejide also accused the security agencies of compromise, wondering why the perpetrators of the destruction should be allowed scot-free in the presence of more than 200 combined forces of security agents.

