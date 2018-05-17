Fate Of 87 Passengers Kidnapped Along Kaduna Road Yet Unknown

Published:

The fate of over 87 passengers kidnapped along the Abuja Kaduna expressway is unknown.An official of NURTW told PRNigeria that most of the kidnapped victims were passengers travelling between North and Southern parts of the country.The NURTW official said: “over 15 vehicles including long trucks, buses and commercial cars were intercepted by the armed bandits who selected their victims from their look and dressing and herded them into the bush.“We learn that the kidnappers have started communicating and negotiating with the families of their victims, demanding for ransoms in millions of Naira. “A man and a woman were killed today while four additional passengers were also kidnapped.