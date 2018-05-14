Explosion Rocks Enugu Catholic Church

Published:

An explosion rocked a Catholic Church on Sunday while worshippers were preparing for the first mass of the day at Holy Cross Catholic parish, Iji-Nike in Enugu-East LGA a bomb exploded within the church premises.However, the Parish priest in-charge of the church Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okwor confirmed that no live was lost.It was equally garthered that the explosion incident was as a result of a planted IED and accdl to my source that the explosion was carried out by same syndicate that carried out same explosion attk at the home of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo president general, Chief Nnia Nwodo last week. Are we beginning to witness a make shift explosion attack to the South East including attack on churches.