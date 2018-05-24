Ex Football Star To Wed His Two Girlfriends Same Day

Published:

Football legend Ronaldinho is set to tie the knot with two of his girlfriends on the same day and at the same time, multiple sources from Brazilian media have reported. The former World player of the year will reportedly marry his two “fiancees,” Priscilla Coalho and Beatriz Souza in August.





He would be marrying them at a private event in Santa Monica condominium, in the upmarket Barra da Tijuca district of Rio, a place he has been living since 2015, according to a columnist from Brazil’s O Dia newspaper. It was also gathered that both women have been living peacefully with the footballer at his Rio De Janeiro mansion, worth about £5 million, since December.





The former Barcelona star began dating Beatriz in 2016, several years after he kicked off a relationship with Priscilla. It was also learned that the former AC Milan midfielder gifts them about £1,500 allowance to spend as they wish and gives them exactly the same presents.





Brazilian columnist Leo Dias said that Ronaldinho proposed to them in January, 2017, and got them the same engagement rings. Dias reported that the Footballer’s sister, Deisi, would not be attending the event because she is against polygamy.





Ronaldinho’s neighbour, Jorge Vercillo, who is also a Brazilian singer, will reportedly be in charge of the wedding music. Mirror learned that both Priscilla and Beatriz are from Belo Horizonte, where Ronaldinho played with Atletico Mineiro.





According to online reports, the footballer has not publicly confirmed his relationship with the women but his friends are treating the pair as his fiancees. It was reported that he takes them to almost every event he attends. Meanwhile, it was gathered that the football legend is considering taking a career in orthodox Brazil.





This has raised a lot of privately voiced concerns by insiders who think his unorthodox lifestyle may ruin his political ambition. The family of Priscilla, his longtime partner, have also threatened to confront him on his polygamous decision.





A friend of Priscilla’s family told Brazil’s Extra that her family is upset because they discovered that every present he gives to Priscilla, he also gives to the other girl.





The friend said the planned polygamous wedding is affecting Priscilla’s reputation as there are speculations that she may soon be fired from her job. Beatrix and Priscilla are yet to confirm their double engagement to the footballer.

