Era Of Impunity, Imposition Over In PDP – Secondus

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus says the successful conduct of the party’s gubernatorial primary in Ekiti state on Tuesday was the result of the party’s rebranding and repositioning project.





Secondus assured members and supporters of the party in the state and indeed nationally, that his campaign promises that the era of impunity and imposition of candidates in the party is gone remains and Ekiti is the first test case for us.





He said that the real winner from the exercise was democracy and not any individual as the PDP family in Ekiti would be healthier from the primary. In a congratulatory message from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi, Secondus appreciated Governor Ayodele Fayose, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and, leaders and members of PDP in Ekiti state for conducting themselves well.





Secondus particularly hailed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his team who conducted the primary. The chairman also commended Senator Dayo Adeyeye for not only accepting the result but commending the process as free, fair and credible.





He also warned the APC in Ekiti state not to create any nuisance in their frustration ahead of the July election. Secondus finally urged PDP members in the state to remain vigilant and not relent until the final success is achieved in July.

