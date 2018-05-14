Emzor Reopens, Reassures Nigerian On Maintaining Ethical Standards In It's Operations

Published:

The Founder and Group Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Dr Stella Okoli has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to maintaining Good Manufacturing Practice, stating that the company’s track record and wide acceptance among Nigerians is based on commitment to upholding the highest professional standards in pharmaceuticals. He made this statement while speaking at a press conference on the reopening of the company’s liquid manufacturing plant recently sealed by NAFDAC.Also speaking at the press conference, the company’s Executive Director, Uzoma Ezeoke explained that Emzor’s factories all have current certificates of Good Manufacturing Practice, GMP, attesting to the company’s full compliance with regulatory guidelines. She also revealed that the company’s new ultra-modern factory, which is built to WHO standards is almost ready and will be commissioned soon.Our company as many of you know, has been a major player in the pharmaceutical sector for more than thirty years, providing high quality but affordable medicines for Nigerians.Our vision is to make unlimited wellness available to all and affordable by all. We call it Emzor Wellocracy, and as I welcome you here, it is our hope and belief that you shall leave here as wellocrats, helping us spread the message of unlimited wellness to all our people.I welcome you all to Emzor.