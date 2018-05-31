EFCC Detains Ex-Kaduna Governor Yero, To Be Arraigned Today

Published:





Former Governor of Kaduna state Ramalan Yero was on Wednesday detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was detained alongside former Peoples Democratic Party Chairman in Kaduna Haruna Gaiya; former Minister of State for Power Nuhu Way; and former Secretary to Kaduna State government Hamza Ishaq at the EFCC zonal office in Kaduna.





Yero and the others have been under investigation by EFCC since 2016 over the disbursement of the N750 million PDP campaign fund before the 2015 general election. Spokesman of the EFCC in Kaduna, Kamaludeen Gebi, said the four accused persons will be arraigned at a Federal high court sitting in Kaduna on Thursday.





He said they would be charged for money laundering, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of public funds among others. The four accused were at the EFCC office last Friday and were later released after they were questioned for more than four hours.

