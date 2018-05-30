Ebonyi Businessman Survives Assassination Attempt

Published:

A popular businessman in Ebonyi State, Chief Monday Okeh narrowly escaped assassination on his way to a meeting in Abakaliki. It was gathered that Chief Okeh, a.k.a Emebeifego, who owns a popular hotel 'Monablis' located in the state capital was abducted by four men last Friday night.





The suspects picked the victim few miles away from his hotel and took him to a river where they shot him and dropped him inside the river. Popular Ebonyi hotelier survives after being kidnapped, shot and dumped inside river by suspected assassins





Okeh survived the gun shot and is said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki. An eyewitness, who identified himself simply as Kelechi, said the assassins used a black Highlander Jeep that has no bumber in the front.





Spokesperson for the Ebonyi State police Command, ASP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident said four persons have been arrested in connection with the attempted kidnap and murder of Mr Okeh. She added that the hoodlums stole N9 million belonging to the victim.

