Ebola Virus Infects Popular Catholic Priest In Congo

A Catholic priest has been infected with the Ebola virus in Mbandaka, the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to medical officials. Reports say the priest has been quarantined as a result.





“We have quarantined a priest from the diocese of Mbandaka-Bikoro who tested positive” for the Ebola virus, a medical source told AFP on condition of anonymity.





The East African country had announced on May 8 that there had been cases of the notorious haemorrhagic fever in a remote northwestern district called Bikoro.





And according to a World Health Organization count, 58 cases have been identified since early April. It was not possible to establish on Thursday whether the priest was among them.





Meanwhile, UNICEF said Thursday it was committed to helping schools and children in the fight against the spread of the virus.

