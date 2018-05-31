Ebola Scare In Nigeria As FAAN Detects 95% Of Travellers With High Fever

Published:

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria says it has detected and picked up more than 95 per cent of travellers who had high fever suspected to be symptoms of the dreaded Ebola virus. The travellers were detected at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.





According to the airport regulatory body, other relevant agencies have been teamed up with, with a view to effectively guarding against the disease. Dr Adamu Adamu, FAAN’s Head of Medical, revealed these during a media tour of the Abuja airport.





Hundreds of passengers and crew members on-board Emirates Airlines, including the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, were screened with the thermal camera and hand temperature detector during the tour.





“In this airport, we have a public health emergency contingency plan that we developed in conjunction with the Port Health Services of the Ministry of Health and our partners, Pro-Health International. I am sure you are all aware of the outbreak of Ebola in Congo, which has moved from the rural areas, where it started, towards Kinshasa,” Adamu said.





“Because Kinshasa is a hub, it has become a serious concern and the world is probably in trouble. Right now, the World Health Organisation has not declared public health emergency of international concern over the case, but Nigeria has to be proactive because of our previous experience.”





He also said, “What we are doing is not an Ebola scan; we are scanning for high temperature fever so that when we discover any passenger with high temperature, we quickly take that person for proper checks. We don’t want to scare people, because there is no cause for alarm. We want people to come to us if they feel sick or if they suspect any one to be sick.





“We are looking at the temperature scan. We are also looking at the travel history of passengers. We have sanitisers that have been positioned in strategic areas so that passengers who are coming into Nigeria will have facilities to clean up their hands. I can assure you that over 95 per cent of people that come to this airport with high fever are detected and picked up.”

