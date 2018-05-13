Don't Get Fooled Again By Obasanjo...Yoruba Group Tells Nigerians

Published:





The Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum says ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo and his fellow travellers took Nigerians for fools.The forum was reacting to a statement credited to Obasanjo.On Thursday, the ex-president said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is taking Nigerians for fools.But in a statement on Friday, Akin Malaolu, general secretary of the forum, said the former president was trying to deceive Nigerians again.“[Obasanjo and] his fellow travellers took Nigerians for fools,” said the statement.“However, Nigerians do sincerely and mournfully remember what the conditions of things were in relation to unemployment, corruption and general decadence of our many institutions of governance in the 16 years of PDP in power.“It was not without doubt that the Yoruba Ronu leadership forum warned Nigerians against trusting the candidate Jonathan in 2010 due to his several weaknesses and obtuseness in power.“More so, when Jonathan himself confirmed to our foreign friend, former United States ambassador to Nigeria, Robin Sanders, that he lacked administrative experience to be president, but was there by chance because of where he came from which was south-south. Today, we can measure with clarity of mind, the sad and obtuse footprints he left behind.“Leaders across the two divides, and including Obasanjo, Ohaneze and Afenifere, all saw Jonathan’s incapacitation in administration but they chose self-regarding objectives rather than other regarding objectives in their very many decisions.”Malaolu said Nigerians now know what is good for them and for their children’s future.“They planted the seed of division long before now and they are still repeating same perplexing errors in their ignorance,” it read.“They are not going to allow some false leaders and leaders that could commit abomination with ease take away their hopes in the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari.“We must warn against war, because wars have never solved the needs for war anywhere in the world and in wars, procreation is delayed, women and their children would suffer.“Nigerians must pray fervently against these ignoble men and their desire to enslave us all, we must pray for the extermination of what they all stands for.“The progressives and APC must prepare themselves in this war of attrition between thesis and antithesis, a political war that will be won by them due to fairness, justice and happiness, which they have promoted in this present administration of President Buhari.“Those who may want to go can go in peace, but the generality of Nigerians and the Yoruba race are with Buhari and the APC. We awesomely believe in the intervention and righteousness of the present Government in administration.”In April, the forum expressed its support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.The group had said the president has a right “to exercise his constitutional right for [a] second term in office” and “should be commended”.https://www.thecable.ng/obasanjo-fellow-travellers-took-nigerians-fools