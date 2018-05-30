Dino Melaye's Defection: He Is Still Our Party Member - APC Insists

Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained that the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, is still a member of the ruling party. Melaye on Wednesday made a dramatic appearance at the Senate, declaring his intention to move to the minority wing of the chamber.





Reacting to the development, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, said Melaye was still a member of the Party since he has not fulfilled the requirements for defection having been elected to the Senate on the platform of the Party.





Speaking to newsmen, Abdullahi said: “Senator Dino Melaye merely expressed the desire to seat on the wing of the opposition during plenary. “I am also aware that for his desire to qualify as defection, he has to formally notify the Senate President, which as far as I know, he has not done.”

Share This