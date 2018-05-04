Dino Melaye Moved To Police Medical Center, Vows To Challenge Court Rulling

Published:





The spokesperson for Senator Dino Melaye, Gideon Ayodele, has disclosed that his principal is currently at the Police Medical Center in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. This is following the decision of a magistrates court to remand the lawmaker in police custody for six weeks.





Ayodele said that Melaye's lawyers would file fundamental rights enforcement at the Federal High Court, Lokoja, on Friday, challenging the court ruling. The lawmaker spokesperson said the lawyers believed the decision to remand Melaye in police custody was flawed.





Ayodele noted that the team would spare no effort in ensuring that Melaye did not spend six weeks. He said: "It is important that we approach the Federal High Court tomorrow morning.”





The police arraigned Melaye before a Chief Magistrates Court in Lokoja on Thursday on seven counts of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms. Sulyman Abdullah, a senior magistrate in his ruling said Melaye should be remanded in police custody till June 11 but the Inspector General of Police must provide essentials for his health.

Share This