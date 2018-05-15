Dino Melaye Loses Assassination Case

Published:

A Kogi State High Court has dismissed the assassination case involving the chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Taofiq Isa, instituted by Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West).





The lawmaker, had on April 2017 approached the court over alleged assassination attempt on his life by Isa and four others.





Others charged along Isa include, Ade Obege, Abdullahi Isah, Michael Bamidele and Ahmed Ajayi.





However, the trial judge, Fola Ajayi struck out the matter for want of diligent prosecution.





Ajayi lamented that despite four adjournments, the prosecution was not able to call their witnesses.





Ruling on the matter, the trial judge held that the prosecution counsel could not open his case despite four adjournments, hence he struck out the matter.





Ajayi, however, gave a consequential order for the prosecution to start their case afresh whenever they are ready.

