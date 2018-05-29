Democracy Day Speech:Democracy has Come To Stay Nigeria- Govs Okorocha, Obaseki

Published:

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Imo State counterpart, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, have expressed confidence that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.





Obaseki, in a Democracy Day message made available to journalists on Monday, said, “Despite the challenges, we have faced in our effort to firmly establish our democratic institutions and deepen the values, the non-interruption of our democracy since 1999, is proof of its overwhelming popularity and acceptance.





“Democracy in Nigeria has come to stay and what is expected in the circumstance is for all hands to be on deck so that we can build a democratic Nigeria of our collective dream and aspiration, and where peace and unity abound,” Okorocha said.

