Delta State Butchers Association Chair Hacked To Death

The chairman of the Delta State Butchers Association, Sapele branch was hacked to death by suspected assassins. The deceased Michael Onyeachi Nweke was killed last Saturday night at about 9pm at Sapele market abattoir.





According to a reports, Nweke was was at the market rounding up the day’s sales when the assailants attacked him. “Onyeachi was the only one left at the abattoir section of the market and he was rounding up the day’s business when three men attacked him with knives and machete and stabbed him to death." a witness stated





“Onyeachi was the chairman of the Delta State Butchers Association, Sapele branch and I can’t remember him quarreling with anybody or planning evil against anyone. He is also into supply of cows and I don’t know why anybody would want to kill Onyeachi,” the witness added.

Another witness, who identified himself as Jimoh, said Onyeachi had gone home that evening and returned to the abattoir as his house was along Itsekiri road, very close to the market and as his habit was he often went back to the market at night to help the night guards on security issues.





He further disclosed he was with a friend when he was attacked. “We are calling for calm because the incident is fresh and requires thorough investigation.”





Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased and some family members have accused one Paulo for being responsible for Onyeachi’s death, alleging that the suspect was ungrateful for all the deceased has done for him, yet conspired to eliminate him.

