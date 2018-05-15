Davido Is Not The Real Owner Of His Widely Publicized Private Jet - Report

Published:

DMW boss, Davido, has not been completely truthful about the ownership of the private jet he claimed to have bought, according to latest report circulating in media circle. CKN News had reported few days ago that the singer announced that he had bought a private jet and he would be arriving Nigeria in it.





This report has, however, been debunked by an online platform, who alleged that an exclusive source said the singer did not buy the jet. The news outlet claimed that the jet was a “fractional ownership”, where the true investors want to use the jet to give Davido prominence.





It was gathered that what Davido went on air to announce is actually “fractional ownership” in which Davido’s financial commitment in the arrangement is meagre while the major financiers have chosen to play down their involvement to give Davido ‘conceded prominence’.





They further explained that the investors’ conceding prominence in the private jet ownership to Davido is part of a business deal to make Davido “very bankable in the showbiz industry.”





“This arrangement is to present Davido as a viable brand with a view to cornering lucrative deals from multinational businesses, countries and other foreign entities. The guys at the vanguard of the jet ownership narrative are said to have agreed on a sharing formula with Davido when the deals start coming in. The jet upon delivery would be deployed to Davido’s peripatetic needs and those of others in need of it,” reported TheCapitalNG.





The news outfit also claims to know the people involved in the jet ownership.

