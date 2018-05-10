Davido Allegedly Buys Private Jet

Published:

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido has allegedly bought a private jet



Uploading a picture of him and his trending girlfriend, Chioma Avril, beaming with smiles in an aircraft, Davido said via his Twitter handle @iam_Davido on Wednesday: “Bought already … it’s not soup. It’s hard work and ambition!”



Thus, news went viral of Davido buying a private jet.



This is coming few weeks after the singer reportedly procured the acclaimed N45m worth Porsche car as a surprise birthday gift for Miss Avril, and two days after he was said to have facilitated a cooking show deal worth between N60million and N100million for her.



Like the Porsche and the cooking deal, Davido or his management is yet to give detail of the aircraft.



His bodyguard, TJ, declined to make any comments on the aircraft.



“I am security; I can’t discuss my boss with you. If you are not okay with the news, you can ‘burst’ it.



“This is not about not being okay with the news; we only need more tips on the aircraft, as his message on Instagram was not detailed,” our reporter explained.



“Well, talk to the management,” he insisted. And when our reporter asked for the contact of his new management,” he said: “ I will have to ask them first and get back to you.”



He never did.



Reports say the aircraft is expected to arrive in two weeks.

Share This