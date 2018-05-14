Customs Promotes 1,997 Senior Officers

Published:





The appointments of four members of Nigerian Customs Service management and the the promotion of 1,997 senior officers to various ranks have been confirmed by the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB).





The Chairman of the board, Minister of Finance Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, approved the new ranks during the board’s first meeting which she presided over. The yardsticks for the promotion are: cumulative scores of annual evaluation, written examination, oral interview, seniority and availability of vacancies.





The promotion is effective from January, 1 2017, according to the spokesman of the NCS Joseph Attah. Following the meeting held at the Ministry of Finance, the newly confirmed members of NCS management and other promoted officers who are serving at the headquarters were decorated with their new ranks by Comptroller-General Hamed Ali in his office at the Customs headquarters.





They are DCS, Talatu Isa Mario (Tariff and Trade ), ACG, Ibrahim Yakubu Maikarfi (FATS) and ACG and Ali BuKarl Ama Amajam (E,I &I) and Comptroller Adesanmi Omiye ( International Customs Desk). Some of the newly promoted Comptrollers are Gumi HK (Tarriffs and Trade) Itotoh G A (Comand and Staff College) Adediran JO (Ikorodu terminal), Agbara O.M (Ogun State Command).

