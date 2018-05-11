Court To Rule On Dino Melaye’s Bail Application May 16

Published:





Justice Nasir Ajana, the trial judge in the bail application of the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has set judgement for 16th May, 2018. He adjourned after listening to arguments from both the prosecuting counsel, Dr. Alex Iziyon (SAN) and the defense counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN).





Earlier, the prosecuting counsel had told the trial judge not to grant the bail application, as the defendant had been certified fit to stand trial. He filed a counter affidavit to the effect that Melaye had made an attempt to escape by jumping out of the Police van taking him to Lokoja.





Ozekhome, in his response, said that the senator managed to run away from the scene after being tear-gassed; adding that someone who wanted to escape justice would either run to his village or any other place where he will not be easily reached; but in Melaye’s case, he ended up in National Hospital, Abuja.





Iziyon also argued that there were medical facilities that could adequately take care of the defendant since it has not been proved that the so-called ailment requires specialist attention that cannot be provided by the prison authorities.





The defence counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), submitted that the prosecuting counsel got it all wrong, arguing that the Constitution allows a high court judge to administer an applicant to bail. However, the judge held that both parties should agree on where Melaye will be held.





Ozekhome noted that they were in the court on the issue of bail, arguing that there were medical reports from the National Hospital, Abuja, confirming his client’s asthmatic conditions, and injuries in the spines and on the legs.

Share This