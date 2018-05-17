Court Sentences Delta State University Student To Prison Internet Scam

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 16, 2018 arraigned and secured the conviction of one Michael Ebade, a student of Delta State University, Abraka.





He was convicted by Justice E.A Okorodas at State High Court, Sapele, Delta State, after being arraigned on a one count charge bordering on obtaining the sum N505,000 (Five Hundred and Five Thousands Naira) under false pretences from one Mr Ogwuegbu Collins ,when he presented himself as Sonia Monday.





It was alleged that sometimes on June 6, 2016 the convict under the pretense of being a female by the name, Sonia Monday solicited for financial assistance from the petitioner via the social media precisely Whatsapp, claiming to be student who needed financial assistance.





Out of pity, the petitioner transferred the sum of Five Thousand Naira (N5, 000) from his company account to Fidelity Bank account of the convict who had opened an account in the name of Carlus Oluwaseun. According to the petitioner, the convict further requested for his help for the second time wherein in an attempt to send another sum of N5,000 he mistakenly sent N500,000.





All efforts to convince Sonia Monday to transfer back the excess fund of N455,000 fell on deaf ear. He was rather threatened by the convict who said he was going to kill him and his entire family which prompted his complaint before investigation showed that he was dealing with a fellow man.





At the hearing of the matter in court, the prosecution counsel, R.E Ajobiewe told the court, "My Lord, the matter is for arraignment. Subject to your Lord’s convenience, the charge as well as the plea bargain which was signed by the defendant has been filed and served to the defendant”.





Thereafter, the trial judge asked the defendant if he signed the plea bargain voluntary to which he agreed to have done so on his own volition. When the charge was read to him, the convict peaded guilty.





In view of the plea bargain agreement and the fact that the convict has restituted his victim having paid back the total sum of money stolen, Justice E.A Okorodas sentenced the accused to one month imprisonment, the sentence is to run from the date of his arrest and without an option of fine.

