Court Grants Shagari, Others N25m Bail

Justice Idrissa Kolo of the Federal High Court Sokoto has today, May 24th, 2018 granted the former Minister of Water Resources, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari and his co-defendants bail in the sum of N25,000,000 (Twenty Five Million Naira Only) each and two sureties in like sum.Shagari was arraigned before the Federal High Court Sokoto by the EFCC on the 22nd of May, 2018 alongside four others, Ibrahim Gidado, Abdullahi Mohammed Wali, Ibrahim Milgoma and Nasiru Dalhatu for allegedly receiving cash sum N500,000,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira Only) from the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deizani Allison Madueke for the purpose of influencing the 2015 general election.Upon arraignment, all the defendants pleaded not guilty and matter was adjourned today, May 24th for hearing of their bail applications.At the resumed hearing today, Justice Kolo granted the defendants bail in the sum of of N25,000,000 (Twenty Five Million Naira Only) each and two sureties in like sum.One of the sureties must be a civil servant not below grade level 13 while the other surety must be a resident within the jurisdiction of the court and must also depose to an affidavit of means.The defendants were ordered to deposit their international passports with the court registry.The case has been adjourned to July 5th , 2018 for the commencement of trial.