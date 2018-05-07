Court Fixes May 10 To Rule On Sen. Dino Melaye’s Bail Application

Published:

Justice Nasiru Ajanah of the Kogi State High Court has adjourned hearing on the bail application of Senator Dino Melaye, the lawmaker representing Kogi West.





The judge adjourned the hearing till Thursday, May 10. According to him, the hearing was moved due to the failure of the lawyers of the Police and Melaye to file their affidavit on the bail application.





Melaye, who is currently on admission at the national hospital in Abuja, was remanded in police custody over allegation of unlawful possession of arms in Kogi.





The High Court had on Friday, May 4, given an interim order that the Senator be moved to the Abuja, hospital for further treatment. The order was given after Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Melaye’s lawyer, earlier sought for his bail.

