Court Denies Sen. Dino Melaye Bail, Remand In Prison (Photos)

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has been denied bail in the case of an alleged conspiracy and aiding of jailbreak.





He was also alleged to have supplied arms to some murder suspects in the state for heinous crimes. The Nigeria Police on Thursday arraigned Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) before a Lokoja Chief Magistrate Court.









Melaye was brought into the court premises in an ambulance amidst heavy security. Melaye’s arraignment in court, according to the police, was subsequent to his discharge from the National Hospital after he was confirmed fit for trial.









The Senator landed in the National Hospital after jumping out of a moving police vehicle on Tuesday, April 24.





