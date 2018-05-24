Court Declares Innoson Boss Wanted Over Alleged Fraud

Published:

The Special Offences Court sitting in Lagos, on Thursday, declared the Chairman of Innoson Motors Nigeria Ltd, Innocent Chukwuma, wanted over his failure to appear in court for the fifth time.





Chukwuma is standing trial in a matter between his company and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for conspiracy to obtain property by false pretences, forgery and stealing containers of motorcycle, spare parts and raw materials, property of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) from Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd, Apapa, Lagos.





The presiding judge, Justice Mojisola Dada, had declared the automobile boss wanted, granting the request of Anselem Ozioko, the lead prosecuting counsel of the EFCC. Innoson had previously failed to make an appearance in court for his arraignment on Jan. 17, Feb. 9, March 14 and April 25.





His failure to appear before the court for five consecutive times informed the issuance of bench warrant. During the proceedings of March 14, it was revealed that Innoson had petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) over Justice Mojisola Dada, the judge trying the case.





Ozioko, in his submission seeking the declaration of Innoson, said: “This appears to be the fifth time this matter is coming up before your Lordship for arraignment. “We shall be applying for an order to declare the second defendant wanted.”





Acceding to Ozioko’s request, Justice Dada said, “The second defendant is hereby declared wanted and the case adjourned until June 22 for possible arraignment.”

