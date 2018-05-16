Court Adjourns Alleged Husband Killer Maryam Sanda’s Trial

Published:

The hearing of alleged husband killer Maryam Sanda has been adjourned due to her counsel’s ill-health. The court was informed on Tuesday, May 15, that Sanda’s counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), was ill, hence was absent from the hearing.





Although Maryam and three other alleged conspirators of the murder were brought before the FCT High Court on charges of culpable homicide and conspiracy, the case could not hold.bThe alleged conspirators are Sanda’s mother, Maimuna Aliyu; her brother Aliyu Sanda; and her housemate Sadiya Aminu.





Maryam was charged to court in 2017, after she was accused of murdering her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, son of former chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Haliru Bello-Muhammed, on 19 November, 2016, in their Abuja residence.





During the trial, the prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, informed the court about a letter from the defendant’s counsel, Daudu, on his ill-health. Idachaba did not object the adjournment but prayed the court to award cost against the defendants.





He said his request was resolved considering the three witnesses present in court who traveled from Kaduna state.nNeka-Joan Daudu, who presented the letter on behalf of the counsel, said the circumstances were beyond the principal’s control.





"My principal has always been here from the beginning of this case, his ill-health is an unforeseen circumstance, we urge the court to grant us adjournment,” she pleaded. The other defendants present in court also obliged the appeal.





Justice Yusuf Halilu then said, “I have listened to the oral application of the counsel, human beings naturally take ill.“It is an unforeseen circumstance; this matter is hereby adjourned until June 28 and June 29 for a continuation of hearing.”

Share This