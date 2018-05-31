Copyright Infringement:Court Awards N5m Damages Against Ace Producer...Clarence Peters

Published:

The Federal High Court in Lagos has entered judgment against music video director, Clarence Peters, for alleged copyright infringement.



The judgment delivered by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun was in favour of Uwana Victor and Akan Victor, trading under the name, Black Alliance.



The judge, in the May 4, 2018 judgment, held that, “In the circumstances of this case, I have no doubt that the defendant (Peters) took advantage of the plaintiffs and infringed on their copyright.



“Both general and special damages are compensatory damages. General damages are loses which flow naturally from the defendant’s conduct and its quantum need not be pleaded or proved as it is generally presumed by law.



“…I believe that the plaintiffs’ claim for damages amount to general damages and in the circumstance, I believe general damages will adequately take care of the loses occasioned by the defendant’s conduct. The sum of N5m only is awarded against the defendant.”



Peters has, however, headed for the Court of Appeal, seeking to set aside the judgment.

