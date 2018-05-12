CKN News Newspapers Headlines....Saturday 12 May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 12, 2018 Sex for marks in Nigerian universities FG pays 14 whistle blowers N439m Imo APC Ward Congress Latest: Party Secretariat burns Christian leaders, Dogara mourn Asake Bubble over raid for looted funds at 'Ekweremadu's' house CCB urges Buhari to sign Disability Bill into law Oshiomhole begs aggrieved APC members, Baraje group to be calm Ramadan: 'Let's pray against herdsmen killings, insecurity in Nigeria Ebonyi Assembly Chief Whip in trouble over alleged certificate forgery First lady, Edith Okowa sets up businesses for 81 Deltans Turbulent times for APC 2017 registered voters to get PVCs May 21 ' INEC PDP condoles with Bode George over son's death Synagogue's building : ACP says aircraft flew over it before tumbling down LG Polls: APC Committee shifts congress to Sunday When provision of water and commerce meet Akwa Ibom APC: Now friends again Investors lose N71.1bn on profit taking activity ITEL mobile launches its revolutionary first entry-level smartphone Track & field: Nigeria just like Jamaica, can become a jack of all trades It's not easy to say goodbye, says Wenger Toolz Oniru-Demuren breaks new boundaries Jazz icon, Hugh Masekel honoured at LIJF I'm tempted to cheat on my wife everyday ' Emeka Okoro Winners emerge at Tim Godfrey's reality show Video vixens are not prostitutes, but focused models ' Mary Jane Benson Senator Alimikhena's Midas touch Yellow Banton: Reggae star stranded after undergoing skin cancer surgery! I Go Dye builds health care centre in his community Nigeria at 2018 world Hajj conference NAHCON trains state officials on E-Hajj registration Why only one Int'l airline operates Enugu airport ' Mgbemena, airport Mgr Why I Joined Apc ' Sen Uzodimma Gowon, Northern leaders and the national question You cannot decide who becomes AGN president, Ifeanyi Dike tells Ibinabo Cinematographers are not celebrated, laments Fayo Offshore Tech. Conference and future of oil Where are your children Cross River: The storm is not over Aftermath of APC ward congresses: Okorocha, Abe, Sani, others weigh options We need implementation of existing laws, not restructuring ' Eyide How protected are you PDP and mileage of mega rallies Kogi: Return to the trenches Oyo: The return of trouble The struggle to entrench internal democracy in APC Okpekpe road race: Top class athletes vie for honours Visual Art by Awizzy Meet Ezinne ' The Craft Maker Time to behave like a madman What if your teenager gets pregnant Why you shouldn't stay in abusive relationships Leaders on leadership: 8 rules for leading the board Inside the ruins of Itoga community Help! Nigerians wasting away in Tanzanian prisons Life in UK as politician 'Adedamola Aminu, British Ex-Mayor Government should rejig the corruption war Why I want more kids 'Mercy Johnson-Okojie, actress Theory-X Entertainment CEO, Theophy Esuike Announces New Deal Oil palaver: Niger Deltans must be relocated 'Abdulkarim Daiyabu, Ex- National Chairman, AD 2019: Buhari doesn't need Obasanjo's support for 2nd term ' Sani, ACF scribe Court halts Rivers APC LG congress amidst shootings I won't allow you destroy APC, Okorocha tells Araraume Imo APC secretariat set on fire Pastor Oboh's world of alcohol, women GOtv MAX Cup: Pinnick lauds MultiChoice on Atletico Madrid's planned visit to Nigeria Egyptians battle for $35, 000 CSO 2018 prize money Russia 2018: Iceland unveils 23-Man World Cup squad Take advantage of CBN SMEs fund, Waziri tasks women entrepreneurs EFCC closes case against Kalu, others Obono-Obla: How native doctor led panel to Ekweremadu's 'home Nigerians don't believe what you say, Onaiyekan tells FG Medical trip: Buhari returns a day early I just went for a check up', Buhari says as he returns from medical trip Dear lawmaker, change begins with you My medical trips end at Itam market Smart city: Lagos to deploy 10,000 CCTV Ekiti PDP picks ex-LG boss as Olusolas running mate APC awaits Oyeguns successor to address nPDPs grievances Sources Restructuringll guarantee peace in Niger Delta Clark Patients groan as medical workers strike continues APC crisis: Youths chase judges from Rivers court as Wike storms premises Suspension: Showdown looms as Omo-Agege dares Senate Ekiti APC primary holds today amid tight security 30 prison inmates in Anambra to die by hanging Our reforms yielding dividends, PDP tells Obasanjo Medical trip: Buhari returns to Nigeria 24 hours ahead of schedule Buhari, NOCEF mourn CAN secretary, Asake Alleged N6.3bn fraud: Jang appears in Court on Monday Saraki seeks primary health care review NBA threatens to sue Buhari over constitutional dereliction Rabius remains laid to rest, Buhari advises children Ogoja residents resist settlement of Fulani migrants SAN calls on world leaders to embrace peace Community tackles Okorocha over planned demolition of ancestral market DSS to keep watch on Anambra tertiary institutions Police to screen out applicants with tattoo Imo new CP assumes office, cautions politicians against thuggery, violence FRSC worries over unclaimed 2,147 processed drivers licences 2019: APC and the power struggle within We've addressed issues raised by Obasanjo, PDP says Investment inflow into Nigeria rises to $6.3bn ' NBS Rent-to-own: LASG allocates 650 houses to residents WARSO seeks $200,000 from AfDB for regional vehicle database Fix faulty lines now, NERC directs power firms Stable leadership key to organisational growth, says CEIBS Eight suspects arrested over Ijebu Igbo cult clash EFCC drags ex-oil boss to court over alleged money laundering Twenty hospitalised as police invade Osun poly N2.9bn fraud: EFCC closes case against Orji Kalu Buhari tasks Nigerian varsities on accountability AIbom youths endorse Emmanuel for second term $1.8bn refineries repairs: SERAP, NBA VP, others knock FG Pandemonium as hoodlums set Imo APC secretariat on fire INECs records of uncollected PVCs absurd, says CNM World Safety Day: BEDC tasks companies on safety standards FG to train civil servants on routine immunisation 10 bandits killed as army, gunmen clash in Adamawa Kaduna poll: NSCDC deploys 6,000 officers, el-Rufai announces curfew Nasarawa, Joint Tax Board move to increase IGR Ishaku seeks World Bank support for Taraba IDPs Federal University Gusau promotes 262 employees NJC recommends appointment of 21 judges, CCT members Manslaughter: Synagogue church, engineers open defence Pro-IGP protest in Awka as Enugu police fault Senate Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: