CKN News Newspapers Headlines....Friday 18 May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 18, 2018 Lufthansa debuts distribution capability programme Shareholders approve Lafarge Africa N13.01b dividend payout The rise fund leads $47.5m series c for Cellulant NOTAP advocates for a robust IP policy in Nigeria's knowledge institutions laExpose' to honour extraordinary Nigerians with award Rack centre bags ICT infrastructure, data centre provider awards Growing human organs in laboratory advances Jerusalem as capital of Israel, how sustainable Africa's public service and health sector brain drain Youth revolt against gerontocracy in Nigerian politics Ex-Reps member joins Benue APC chairmanship race Katsina begins recruitment of 5,000 primary school teachers Enugu CP advocates vibrant community policing Ige salutes Adeseun after emerging Ogbomoso Pivotal Club President LCCI seeks ban on wood exportation Shell's domestic gas distribution rises by 150% in 6 months Naira depreciates to N361.22/$ in I&E window Unusual 'pardon': A note of gratitude to Shettima A note on the economic implications of the new Tobacco Tax Policy Shorunmu tips Uzoho, Ezenwa, Ajiboye to do well in Russia Ndidi wants Eagles to avoid Croatia defeat The other side of Folorunsho Alakija Eagles remain static on world rankings Football tourney for Taiwo Afolabi @ 56 Fourth Opeifa handball ends today Delta Headmasters Cup: Emmanuel shoots Obukohwo to lift trophy Super Eagles will face Atletico Madrid in a friendly May 22. Arteta has all the qualities' required to become Arsenal manager ' Wenger Aguero says he feels 'like new' ahead of World Cup Fiery Benatia leads Morocco hopes at World Cup Liverpool's Mane included in Senegal World Cup squad World Cup squad France says no to Payet Eder, Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad World Cup qualifiers Tunisia top Africa rankings Not signing Ronaldo my biggest transfer regret ' Wenger Lagos bags overall best in 2017 hajj operations Don't exploit buyers, cleric tasks Muslim traders Ramadan: Show love, care to all, Ambode urges Muslims Omotola unveils initiative to raise one million entrepreneurs Zakat & Sadaqat doles out N27m to 38 patients 58-yr-old man rapes 12-yr-old girl in Edo Saraki Vs IGP: Kwara judiciary steps in, wants suspects returned to Ilorin My re-election not worth spilling of blood 'Ortom Warri Summit: Ex-NIMASA DG urges unity for Warri devt Plateau govt flags off sales of subsidized fertilizer APC inflicting pains, anger on Nigerians 'Owie Nigerians need change of attitude to education ' Peter Obi PENGASSAN lauds Reps' stance on NLNG sale Araraume, Uzodinma, Izunaso want Okorocha expelled Ebonyi APC rejects zoning formula for Saturday's state congress Army can't stop us from hoisting Biafra flag on May 22'BIM Amori assures Urhobos of quality representation Xenophobic attacks: Efforts to stop killings in S-Africa not working ' FG Give me my mandate ' Delta PDP councillorship aspirant Kachikwu lauds DPR over digitalisation of crude account Marriages conducted by Ikoyi registry not legally binding, court rules Ramadan : APC felicitates with Muslims, calls for prayer nation's unity ONDO APC CONGRESS: Faction insists on recognition 2019: Delta Ijaw drums support for Itsekiri senatorial aspirant Bibi Joe 08140881067 2 feared dead as violence, irregularities mar APC LG congresses in Cross River We've caged Okorocha 'Imo stakeholders The Sun World Cup seminar: Onigbinde, Ekeji, Odegbami lined up as speakers, discussants NNPC, 18 govt agencies fail to remit N8.13tr, reveals KPMG audit report State Congresses, Appeal Committees: APC appoints Zwingina, Ekwunife, Obende, 70 others Rivers: Soldiers sack police station, arrest officers over colleague's death 2019: Nigerians'll decide Buhari's fate 'Onyeama IPOB vows to stop Igbo summit EFCC detains senator over N1.1bn vehicle gifts Customs, Interpol intercept N1.3bn stolen vehicles Army reads the riot act to vandals, cultists in Lagos 13 killed in Kaduna, Benue Miyetti Allah blames govs for farmers/herders crisis Fear of herdsmen's attack engulfs Awka May Allah be pleased with Leah Sharibu The Igbo are speaking Trap for Buhari on due process The march to 2019 The Oba Ewuare exemplar Codeine ban: Is tramadol next Politics, governance and human development The case for new refineries Lake Rice subsidised with N1.049bn, says LASG Abuja resident sentenced for stealing wheelbarrow tyres Five Katsina burglars risk jail Babalakin calls for restructuring of legal profession Corper rehabilitates health centre Sokoto: Police debunk death of abducted Syrian Man, 25, rapes corps member for snubbing love advances Ambode, Obasa preach love at Ramadan Fears as DRC confirms Ebola outbreak in urban zone USll monitor Ekiti gov poll closely Envoy Man sells stolen telecom cables to utensil producers EU moves to block US sanctions on Iran All is well in Lagos Ekiti last gov poll characterised by hanky-panky Buhari We dont reject gunshot victims Reddington Hospital Mexico blasts Trump for calling migrants animals Trump says Kim Jong-Un can stay in power if he abandons nuclear weapons US Senate confirms Gina Haspel as first-ever female CIA director Ambode should stop illegal oro curfew Sterling Bank grows shareholders' fund by 20.2% ABCON wants CBN to review exchange rate band UBA introduces new product to students FG, states, others diverted N320bn Natural Resources Fund ' Dogara Shell declares force majeure on Bonny Light exports Pension fund rises to N7.94tn Oil price hits $80 on Iran concerns Promoting agriculture as a key investment for the future Edo decries lack of electricity in 195 communities Setting up online bill payment Building a lean, efficient business plan Spread of substandard products worries LCCI Ex-PDP chair, Sherrif, avoids journalists after meeting Buhari Ekiti last gov poll characterised by hanky-panky Buhari Court orders NDDC ex-ED, Omatsuli, to forfeit N846.03m properties Oyo APC faction writes Buhari, military over threat to lives Opposition yet to prove it can win Buhari Segun Adeniyi LG congresses: Again, protesters storm APC secretariat FG orders NAFDAC to return to ports Two feared dead as violence mars C River APC LG congresses NDLEA impounds four tonnes of imported Tramadol at Lagos airport Killings: We dont have enough soldiers to guard every MBelt village, says FG NNPC, NPA, FIRS, others failed to remit N526bn, $21bn NEC Alleged frame-up: Court adjourns Melayes trial indefinitely Patience Jonathans ally, Shagaya, loses bid to reclaim seized N1.9bn Anonymous buyer paid N85m for property linked to ex-NAF chief Witness Saraki and I have no link with cultists, says Kwara gov JOHESU demands health ministers sacking Buhari promises to ensure stability in West Africa Fayemi: Ex-Gov candidate quits AD for APC Categories: Newsheadlines
